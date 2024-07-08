LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway in Lawrence Monday after a man was killed in the city’s second deadly shooting in recent days, police announced.

Lawrence police said the shooting happened at 12:18 a.m. within Riverfront State Park.

Officers responded to the scene and found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head, according to police. Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Monday’s incident happened just over 24 hours after a 17-year-old was killed in another shooting in Lawrence.

The earlier shooting happened near 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Brook Street, according to police. The teen was treated on scene and taken to a hospital where he died.

Police did not say whether Lawrence’s two recent shootings were related, instead saying both incidents remained under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)