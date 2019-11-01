Police investigating after man shot, critically injured in Roslindale

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police say one man was shot in Roslindale Friday night.

The incident occurred on Paine Street around 10:45 p.m.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries that appear to be life-threatening, according to Boston police.

It is unclear if a suspect has been identified in connection to the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and on WHDH.com for the latest.

