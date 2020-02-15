Police investigating after man shot in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Boston Saturday, police said.

Officers responding to Colorado Street for reports of a shooting found a man who had been shot, police said. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating the shooting.

