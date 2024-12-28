BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Braintree on Friday afternoon that left a man hospitalized.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 800 West St. around 3 p.m. found a man suffering from appeared to be a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Braintree police.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

