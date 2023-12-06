BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway in Brockton Tuesday after a shooting sent a man to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

A Brockton police spokesperson in a statement said the shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Lexington Street and Green Street. 

The spokesperson said an investigation into the shooting was ongoing as of around 8 p.m. and asked anyone with information about the case to contact detectives at 508-941-0200.

Investigators were still on scene near 9 p.m., with evidence markers spotted around a vehicle and crime scene tape in place.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox