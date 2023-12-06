BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway in Brockton Tuesday after a shooting sent a man to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

A Brockton police spokesperson in a statement said the shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Lexington Street and Green Street.

The spokesperson said an investigation into the shooting was ongoing as of around 8 p.m. and asked anyone with information about the case to contact detectives at 508-941-0200.

Investigators were still on scene near 9 p.m., with evidence markers spotted around a vehicle and crime scene tape in place.

No further information was immediately available.

