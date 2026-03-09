BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Brockton on Sunday that left a man hospitalized.

Officers responding to a reported assault with a dangerous weapon in the area of 466 Main St. around 4 p.m. found a 50-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Brockton police.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

