BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Brockton on Sunday that left a man hospitalized.

Officers responding to a reported assault with a dangerous weapon in the area of 466 Main St. around 4 p.m. found a 50-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Brockton police.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)