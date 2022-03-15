BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in Brockton Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting on East Street at 5 p.m. found a man suffering gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect’s car was last seen traveling south on East Street, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call 508-941-0234.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

