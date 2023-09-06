EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Everett overnight that left a man hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting near the intersection of Main Street and Pierce Avenue could be seen searching through a single unit of a multi-family home. The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

