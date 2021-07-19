MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a man was shot in the face during an attempted carjacking in Manchester, New Hampshire, over the weekend, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of Amherst and Lincoln streets on Sunday around 6:45 p.m. found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face and neck, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The victim told officers that he was shot during an altercation with a man who tried to steal his car, police added. He was later taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

