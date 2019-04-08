Police investigating after man shot in head at Stoughton home

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoughton police are investigating a shooting on Sunday night that left a man with serious injuries.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 420 Pleasant St. about 10:07 p.m. found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to Stoughton police.

The man, whose name has not been made public, was rushed to Boston Medical Center to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara says she believes the victim was targeted.

“We do not believe that this was a random act,” she told reporters.

The incident is being investigated by Stoughton police and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stoughton police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)