BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway after a person was shot in Hyde Park late Sunday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at Arborway and New Washington Street around 10:15 p.m. found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

