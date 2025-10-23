BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was shot behind apartment complexes in Jamaica Plain Wednesday night, according to Boston police.

Police responded to the area of St. Rose Street and South Street just before 6 p.m for a report of the shooting.

Crime scene response teams were in the area for hours, inspecting the area between two apartment buildings near a playground. Investigators were seen placing several evidence markers and taking pictures.

A woman inside one of the apartment buildings at the time said she ducked for cover when she heard what sounded like gunfire.

“I hear a lot of, like, shootings, it was crazy. We were on the second floor, my family. We just laid down on the floor, just rushed to the floor because we didn’t know from what point, from what area that the shooting came from but it was really crazy and loud,” the woman explained.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say no arrests have been made.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

