LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lynn responded to the area of Shepard Street in Lynn Sunday night following report of shots fired.

Several officers could be seen gathering evidence in a taped off section of Shepard and Warren streets.

“Upon arrival officers located a 45-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg,” police said in a statement. “Officers performed lifesaving care and the victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

