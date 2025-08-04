LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lynn responded to the area of Shepard Street in Lynn Sunday night following report of shots fired.

Several officers could be seen gathering evidence in a taped off section of Shepard and Warren streets.

“Upon arrival officers located a 45-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg,” police said in a statement. “Officers performed lifesaving care and the victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)