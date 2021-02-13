Police investigating after man shot in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was shot early Saturday morning in Manchester, New Hampshire, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Chestnut Street at 8:45 a.m. found a 62-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)