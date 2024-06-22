NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in New Bedford late Friday night that left a man hospitalized.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 110 County St. around midnight found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to New Bedford police. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

No additional information was immediately available.

