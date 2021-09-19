NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in Norwood Sunday night, officials said.

Officers responding to Sturtevant Street for reports of gunshots found a man in a car who was shot multiple times, police said. The man was medflighted to the hospital.

Police said they believe the shooter was also in a car and drove away, and said there did not appear to be any risk to the public.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating the shooting.

