Police investigating after man shot in Randolph

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Randolph are investigating after a man was shot in the back and injured Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shooting in the area of 43 Highland Ave. about 2:30 p.m. found a 32-year-old Middleborough man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper back, according to the Randolph Police Department.

The man, whose name has not been made public, was said to be conscious and alert while speaking with first responders. He was taken to a Boston hospital. His condition is not known.

The victim told officers that he was shot by an African-American man wearing a red, blue, and yellow jacket, officials said. There were no other witnesses.

An immediate search of the area for the shooter proved unsuccessful.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Randolph Police Department at 781-963-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)