Police investigating after man shot in street in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lawrence are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot in the street Thursday evening, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Berkley and East Haverhill streets about 6:30 p.m found a large crowd gathered around a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been made public, was taken to a Boston hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Based on information gathered at the scene, police say they do not believe the shooting was random.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)