Police investigating after man shot, killed in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Dorchester early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 12 Greenwood St. about 2:58 a.m. found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 613-343-4470.

Those who would like to provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word TIP to CRIME (27463).

