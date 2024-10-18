BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was shot and killed in Jamaica Plain Thursday night, police said.

Boston police confirmed they responded to the intersection of Craftson Way and Huntington Avenue following a call reporting the shooting just after 9:30 p.m.

A large police could be seen looking for evidence around a vehicle in a taped-off section of Huntington Avenue.

“On arrival, the officers located an adult male victim shot multiple times,” police said in a statement.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he as pronounced dead.

Sandra Bartlett said she heard gunshots outside the enVision Hotel.

“I heard a bunch of pops. I thought they were gunshots, but I wasn’t sure,” she said.

The hotel and surrounding area, right near the Riverway MBTA stop, were quickly roped off with crime scene tape Thursday night.

Part of Huntington Avenue and Craftson Way were shut down for hours. Shuttle buses were brought in to replace service on the Green Line until the scene was cleared.

Neighbors said they heard six to 12 gunshots.

“I was grateful that I wasn’t outside and it wasn’t anybody that I knew,” one neighbor said.

The hotel said no one from the building, which is currently being used as transitional housing for people recovering from substance abuse, was involved in the shooting.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)