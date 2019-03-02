Police investigating after man shot, killed in Malden

MALDEN (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Malden on Saturday night.

Police responding to a report of a shooting at Bowdoin Apartments about 6:18 p.m. say they found a 23-year-old, whose name was not released, had been shot.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Malden Police Chief Kevin Molis.

Police believe the shooting was not random.

The incident remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

