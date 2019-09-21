Police investigating after man shot, killed outside Everett bar

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting in Everett that left one man dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 738 Broadway at the intersection of Ferry Street around 1 a.m. found a 47-year-old Everett man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

The man, whose name was not released, was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation suggests the man was leaving Karma Lounge with a female when a physical altercation occurred between the couple and several individuals, resulting in multiple shots being fired.

Good Samaritans on scene attempted to intervene and to render first aid prior to the arrival of emergency crews.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

No additional information has been released.

