Police investigating after motorist shot on Route 24 in West Bridgewater

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a motorist was shot Monday evening on Route 24 in West Bridgewater, officials said.
State troopers responding to the southbound side of the highway just before exit 16 for a report of shots fired around 6:20 p.m. found a male shooting victim in a car, according to state police.
The man, whose name was not released, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton with a wound to his shoulder. His condition was not immediately known.
East Bridgewater paramedics passing by the scene were flagged down by Good Samaritans who were assisting the victim, officials said.
Photos and video from the scene showed a car with a blown out window and two bullet holes.
No additional details were immediately available.
An investigation is ongoing.
