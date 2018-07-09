Police investigating after motorist shot on Route 24 in West Bridgewater

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a motorist was shot Monday evening on Route 24 in West Bridgewater, officials said.

State troopers responding to the southbound side of the highway just before exit 16 for a report of shots fired around 6:20 p.m. found a male shooting victim in a car, according to state police.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton with a wound to his shoulder. His condition was not immediately known.

East Bridgewater paramedics passing by the scene were flagged down by Good Samaritans who were assisting the victim, officials said.

Photos and video from the scene showed a car with a blown out window and two bullet holes.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

Looks like two bullet holes on the side of the car. The passenger side window is shattered. Still awaiting more info from police #7News pic.twitter.com/KXeIlquyys — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) July 10, 2018

State police are investigating after they say a driver was shot in his car on Rt. 24 in W Bridgewater. Taken to a nearby hospital with injuries. More info soon #7News pic.twitter.com/SBkAX8VvUJ — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) July 9, 2018

