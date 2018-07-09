Police investigating after man shot on Route 24

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was shot Monday evening on Route 24 in West Bridgewater, officials said.
State troopers responding to the southbound side of the highway just before exit 16 for a report of shots fired around 6:20 p.m. found a male shooting victim, according to state police.
The victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton. His condition was not immediately known.
Photos and video from the scene showed a car with a blown out window and two bullet holes.
The highway has not been shut down but heavy traffic delays have been reported.
No additional details were immediately available.
An investigation is ongoing.
