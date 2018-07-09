Police investigating after man shot on Route 24

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was shot Monday evening on Route 24 in West Bridgewater, officials said.

State troopers responding to the southbound side of the highway just before exit 16 for a report of shots fired around 6:20 p.m. found a male shooting victim, according to state police.

The victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton. His condition was not immediately known.

Photos and video from the scene showed a car with a blown out window and two bullet holes.

The highway has not been shut down but heavy traffic delays have been reported.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

Looks like two bullet holes on the side of the car. The passenger side window is shattered. Still awaiting more info from police #7News pic.twitter.com/KXeIlquyys — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) July 10, 2018

State police are investigating after they say a driver was shot in his car on Rt. 24 in W Bridgewater. Taken to a nearby hospital with injuries. More info soon #7News pic.twitter.com/SBkAX8VvUJ — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) July 9, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)