Police investigating after man shot, run over by car in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a person was shot in Dorchester and then run over by a car Sunday afternoon.

Officers responding to Everton and Olney streets found a person who had been shot. Witnesses said the man fell in front of a car that did not appear to see him and then ran him over.

The car stopped and passengers helped the injured man inside, witnesses said. The man was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police found a gun at the scene and are investigating. No other information was immediately available.

