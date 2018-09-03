Police investigating after man shot to death in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a Hispanic man was shot and killed Monday.

About 5 p.m., officers responded to Brook Street for reports of a man shot in the head.

The 19-year-old, whose name was not released, was treated on scene by paramedics and EMTs from Lawrence General Hospital before being transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police say they do not believe the shooting to be a random act of violence.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)