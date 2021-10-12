MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was stabbed during an altercation behind a Home Depot in New Hampshire on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at the Home Depot on March Avenue in Manchester just before 1 p.m. found the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound, according to the Manchester Police Department.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was stabbed when an argument behind the store turned physical.

All involved parties have been identified and are known to one another but police are asking the public for help tracking down a blue Toyota RAV4 with NH license plate 4972742.

Police say they believe the vehicle was involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

