NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a violent armed robbery in New Bedford on Friday night that left a man with stab wounds, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery between Acushnet Avenue and North Front Street were told by the victim that a male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt had just asked him for money before lunging at him with a sharp object, taking his wallet, and running away, according to police.

The victim was left with minor cuts on his left hand and abdomen.

Police are investigating a robbery on Phillips Avenue Friday night that left a man with minor cuts to his hand and abdomen.

Anyone with information on the robbery can submit an anonymous tip by calling the NBPD at 508-961-4584.

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