BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a man was stabbed early Saturday morning in Dorchester.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing around 1 a.m. in the area of 1980 Dorchester Ave. found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

The stabbing was believed to have occurred in the area of 715 Morrissey Boulevard but no crime scene was found.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)