Police investigating after man stabbed in the neck at Manchester, NH music hall

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are looking for witnesses after a man was stabbed in the neck at a Manchester, New Hampshire music hall Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a stabbing found a man with a neck wound on Lowell Street, police said.

After investigating, police learned the stabbing occurred in Penuche’s Music Hall but the victim refused to cooperate with officers.

The victim was taken to a Boston hospital.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the stabbing to call 603-668-8711.

