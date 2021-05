Police launched an investigation after they say a man was stabbed in Worcester Sunday evening.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 805 Main St. just before 5 p.m. found a 33-year-old man who had been stabbed, according to Worcester police.

He was transported to a hospital, where his current condition has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.