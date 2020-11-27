Police investigating after man stabbed multiple times in Fairhaven

FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times in Fairhaven on Thursday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of Main and Elm streets at 3 p.m. found the victim, a New Bedford man, 23, bleeding from multiple stab wounds, police said on Friday.

The victim arraigned for the sale of a cellphone through Facebook Marketplace when two males driving a black Jeep picked him up and began arguing with him over the sale, police said.

The suspects allegedly wanted to take the phone without paying for it.

The victim was then stabbed several times but was able to escape the vehicle and ask for help, according to police.

Officers said anyone conducting any type of transaction in Fairhaven with people they do not know are encouraged to do so in the parking lot of the Fairhaven Police Department on Bryant lane.

