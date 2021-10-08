BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a man was stabbed to death in Boston late Thursday night, officials announced Friday.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Harvard Street in the city’s Mattapan section around 11:20 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is urged to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)