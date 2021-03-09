Police investigating after man stabs officer in chest in Dedham

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man allegedly stabbed an officer wearing body armor in the chest in Dedham Tuesday, officials said.

An officer responding to reports of a man walking through people’s yards Tuesday afternoon found the 46-year-old man on a porch at a Park Street home, police said.

The man allegedly stabbed the officer, who was wearing body armor, when the officer tried to get him off the porch.

Another officer shot the man with a stun gun and took him into custody, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

