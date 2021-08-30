BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a train in Brockton on Monday morning.
Officers responding to Montello Station found a man had died from injuries he sustained from getting hit by a train, according to transit police.
Foul play is not suspect, police added.
The Middleborough/Lakeville line was impacted by the police activity but normal service has since resumed.
No additional information has been released.
An investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
