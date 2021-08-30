BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a train in Brockton on Monday morning.

Officers responding to Montello Station found a man had died from injuries he sustained from getting hit by a train, according to transit police.

Foul play is not suspect, police added.

The Middleborough/Lakeville line was impacted by the police activity but normal service has since resumed.

No additional information has been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

✅ Normal service is now resuming on the Middleborough Line but passengers are still experiencing residual delays due to ongoing police activity near Montello Station. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) August 30, 2021

