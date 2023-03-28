NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Authorities in Nashua are investigating after a man suffered fatal injuries “related to a worksite incident,” according to the police department.

In a press release, the Nashua Police Department said officers, AMR and Nashua Fire Rescue personnel responded to an address on Prescott Street around 8:44 a.m. for an ambulance call.

First responders went on to find an adult male who suffered “significant injuries related to a worksite incident,” according to Nashua PD.

“The adult male was transported to a local hospital, but ultimately the adult male succumbed to his injuries,” the release stated.

The department noted that while an investigation is underway, the worksite incident appeared to be accidental in nature.

Authorities ask that anyone who may have more information about what happened contact the police department’s Crime Line at (603) 589-1665.

