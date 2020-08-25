Police investigating after man suffers serious gunshot wound in Salem

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man suffering from a serious gunshot wound in Salem was rushed to the hospital Tuesday.

Police officers were called to the scene near the intersection of Palmer and Park streets around 3 p.m. for reports of a person shot. Police said the shooting does not appear to be random and the public does not seem to be at risk.

No further information has been made available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 78-744-1212.

