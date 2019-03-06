Police investigating after man, toddler shot in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a man and a toddler were shot in Providence overnight, officials said.

An 18-year-old and a 2-year-old arrived at Rhode Island Hospital Tuesday night with apparent gunshot wounds.

The 18-year-old suffered serious injuries but was stabilized. The 2-year-old suffered minor injuries to their foot.

Police say the victim claimed their vehicle was shot at from another vehicle on Pleasant Valley Parkway.

The victim’s vehicle has been seized by police as evidence.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

