Police investigating after man, woman flee rollover crash in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are investigating after two people fled the scene of a rollover crash in Boston overnight.

Officers responding to the crash at the Interstate 93 southbound ramp on Purchase and Congress streets sometime after midnight found a car that had flipped over onto its roof, state police said.

A male and female had fled the scene toward the Financial District, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

A short time ago Troopers responded to a rollover on the ramp to 93 SB at Purchase and Congress Streets, Boston. No known injuries. A male and female are believed to have fled scene toward Financial District. Investigation ongoing. Road has been cleared. pic.twitter.com/oiAaNK50RY — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 17, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)