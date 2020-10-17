Police investigating after man, woman flee rollover crash in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are investigating after two people fled the scene of a rollover crash in Boston overnight.

Officers responding to the crash at the Interstate 93 southbound ramp on Purchase and Congress streets sometime after midnight found a car that had flipped over onto its roof, state police said.

A male and female had fled the scene toward the Financial District, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

 

