Police investigating after man, woman found suffering from gunshot wounds in Malden

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man and a woman were found suffering from gunshot wounds in Malden Thursday evening.

Officers responding to Centre Street found the two gunshot victims sitting in a vehicle, according to Malden police.

They suffered non-life-threatening and are both in stable condition at area hospitals, police said.

Gina Hart said she heard a bang and saw the sedan race into the Walgreens parking lot on Centre Street.

“It sounded like a big, huge tire blowing off,” she said.

Hart said she tried to help the man when she saw him getting out of the car.

“He was kind of just like panicking and I just said ‘calm down, it’s okay, they’re on their way,'” she said. “And within seconds the ambulance was here to take the person who had been shot.”

Police say they do not believe this was a random act of violence.

There have been no arrests made at this time.

