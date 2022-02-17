MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a man was wounded during a wild brawl that left a New Hampshire restaurant littered with broken table and chairs.

Officers responding to a report of a fight at Iguana’s Restaurant and Bar in Manchester on Wednesday night found a man suffering from a large wound to the back of his head, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The victim was taken to Elliot Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed that an argument among several males escalated into a fight and the group started hurling tables and chairs at each other, police said.

At some point during the fight, the victim was reportedly struck in the head with an unknown object.

Many of the people involved in the brawl had fled the restaurant before police arrived.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)