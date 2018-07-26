Police investigating after minivan, MBTA bus collide in Roxbury

A car that was involved in a crash with an MBTA bus in Roxbury Thursday morning. Credit: Sandy Johnston/Twitter

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a crash between a minivan and an MBTA bus in Roxbury Thursday morning.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Tremont and Prentiss streets. The scene has since been cleared.

Photos from the scene showed a damaged silver minivan wedged against a curb.

Police have not said whether there were any injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

Car involved in a crash involving an MBTA bus as well, corner of Tremont and Ruggles. Loosks like it hit a fire hydrant? BPD and Transit Police out in force; Columbus/Tremont down to one lane northbound. @universalhub pic.twitter.com/Uh3L2KUUGM — Sandy Johnston (@sandypsj) July 26, 2018

