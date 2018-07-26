Police investigating after minivan, MBTA bus collide in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a crash between a minivan and an MBTA bus in Roxbury Thursday morning.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Tremont and Prentiss streets. The scene has since been cleared.
Photos from the scene showed a damaged silver minivan wedged against a curb.
Police have not said whether there were any injuries.
No additional information was immediately available.
