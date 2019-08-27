Police investigating after more than a dozen guns stolen from Newton home

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton police are investigating the theft of more than a dozen guns from a local home.

Officers responding to a reported theft at a home on Oak Street on Monday spoke with a victim who said electronics and approximately 15 guns were stolen, according to Newton police.

Police say they have a person of interest that they’d like to speak with in connection with the crime.

No additional information was immediately released.

