BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after someone fired more than a dozen shots in the Back Bay Wednesday night.

The investigation is centered near the intersection of Newbury and Fairfield streets at this time.

No information has been made available.

BREAKING: Boston police race down Boylston Street moments after shots were fired. We were a couple blocks away and heard at least 12 gunshots. Working to get more info. pic.twitter.com/BE6eKF2vHe — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) August 12, 2021

We spoke with a man walking home from dinner who nearly got caught in the line of fire. He says bullets blew out windows behind him as he ran to safety. pic.twitter.com/thFyffOTGv — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) August 12, 2021

