Police investigating after mother and son are shot in Randolph

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after they say a man and his mother were shot while in their car on Friday in Randolph.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Pleasant Street at 11:15 p.m. found a man shot in the shoulder and a woman shot in the arm while in their car, police said.

The man, 26, was taken to a Boston hospital and his mother, 60, was sent to a Brockton hospital for their injuries.

An investigation determined that they were driving in their vehicle when a vehicle from behind pulled alongside them into the opposite lane of traffic and fired four to seven rounds at their vehicle before speeding off, police said.

The victim’s then pulled their vehicle and called 911, officials said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Randolph police at 781-963-1212.

