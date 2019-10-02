Police investigating after motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Everett that claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

State police are assisting Everett police with the investigation into the 6 a.m. crash, a spokesman said.

The motorcyclist’s name has not been released.

It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)