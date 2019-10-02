Police investigating after motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Everett that claimed the life of a motorcyclist.
State police are assisting Everett police with the investigation into the 6 a.m. crash, a spokesman said.
The motorcyclist’s name has not been released.
It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.
No additional information was immediately available.
