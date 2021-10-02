LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Lakeville late Friday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported motorcycle crash on Vaughan Street near the Middleboro line around 11:47 p.m. found a man suffering from serious injuries, according to Lakeville firefighters.

The man was taken to the closest hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing. No additional information was immediately available.

