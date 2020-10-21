Police investigating after motorist slams into building in Boston

Boston Fire Department

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a motorist slammed into a building in Boston on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a car into a building at 651 East Broadway around 11 a.m. found the back of a white sedan crumpled up against a brick wall, according to the Boston Fire Department.

There were no reported injuries.

A building inspector has been called to the scene to evaluate damage.

No additional details were immediately available.

 

