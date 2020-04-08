BOSTON (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after multiple car windows were left smashed and shattered in South Boston early Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of vandalism on Binford Street just before 1 a.m. found three parked cars with broken windows.

Police say the damage was likely caused by a rock.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.

