CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple people were taken to the hospital after they were stabbed in Chelsea Thursday night, according to Chelsea police.

Police said they received a call at approximately 6:45 p.m. for a stabbing in the area of Chestnut Street and Everett Avenue. When officers arrived, they said they found multiple stabbing victims. All were treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital. Police said one victim suffered a potentially life-threatening stab wound and is currently in serious condition.

In a statement, Chelsea Police Chief Keith E. Houghton wrote, “Chelsea Detectives and Mass State Police Detectives are currently working this very serious incident and we are ready to utilize any and all of our resources to give our community the peace of mind our citizens deserve.”

Chelsea Police Detectives along with Mass State Police CAC Detectives are investigating.

The Chelsea Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at 617-466-4800 or provide an anonymous tip through our social medias (FB/X/INSTAGRAM/www.chelseapolice.com) and tip line at 617-466-4880.

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